Whitehall had three top-10 finishers Saturday at the Spring Lake Invitational, propelling the Vikings to a fourth-place team finish, just five points behind third-place Spring Lake. The Whitehall girls finished fifth at the meet.
Andre Richmond led the Vikings' top-10 trio, coming in sixth place with a time of 16:57.0, just fractions of a second from his personal best. Carter McIlroy was close behind in seventh, setting a time of 17:02.4. Riley Buys finished ninth, matching his season best time (17:12.3).
Also for Whitehall, Stewart Waters placed 58th (18:54.1), and Micah Witham was 62nd (19:07.6).
In the girls' race, Hayli Fagan topped Viking finishers, coming in 15th (20:50.97). Ariana Treat came in 26th (21:41.4) and Corina Mitteer was 30th (21:54.8). Neva Hundt (33rd, a season best 22:01.6) and Adalyn Britton (37th, 22:25.8) rounded out the scoring.