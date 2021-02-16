HART — Whitehall took control of Tuesday's game against Hart in the second quarter and earned a 68-57 victory over the Pirates.
Whitehall led only 16-13 after the first quarter, but shut down the Pirates in the second to start building a lead that got as high as 22 points in the second half before Hart began chipping away.
Andrew Durbin led the Vikes with 20 points and had seven rebounds. Evan Mikkelson had 14 points and four steals, and Dayton Cole added 13 points and seven boards. Red Watson passed out six assists.