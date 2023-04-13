MONTAGUE — Whitehall's boys team and Montague's girls team were the top performers Wednesday at the opening West Michigan Conference Lakes tri, which also included Fremont.
The Viking boys dominated the competition, beating Montague 107.5-29.5 and Fremont 111-26. Fremont edged Montague 68-65. Montague's girls eked out a 69-60 win over Whitehall and beat Fremont 88-42, with the Vikings topping Fremont 68-45.
Whitehall's boys won 15 of the 17 events, led by a trio of event sweeps. Wesley Russell won both the throws, taking the shot put with a toss of 50-10.5 and the discus with a throw of 121-5. Andre Richmond added a sweep of the two distance events, with winning times of 4:41.3 in the 1,600-meter run and 10:30.9 in the 3,200-meter run, and Malcolm Earvin won both sprints, posting times of 11.40 seconds in the 100 and 23.00 seconds in the 200.
Camden Thompson was Whitehall's other two-time winner, taking the top spot in both high jump, where he leapt a personal best 6-3, and the 110 hurdles (16.11).
Trannon Aylor and Carter McIlroy earned wins in the middle distances; Aylor won the 400 in a time of 51.75 and McIlroy took the 800 in a time of 2:07.4. David Conrad won the pole vault (13-6) and Nate Bolley won the long jump (19-10.5).
The Vikings also won three relays; the 800 team of Aylor, Lukas Palmer, Earvin and Bolley dominated in its first outdoor meet since winning the state title last June (1:31.6), the 1,600 group of Kal Koehler, Palmer, Bolley and Aylor won with a time of 3:37.4, and the 3,200 team of McIlroy, Richmond, Stewart Waters and Jack Houtteman won in a time of 8:48.4.
Montague's boys scored their lone win of the tri in the 400 relay, as Brody Dietz, Michael Jones, Aydan Everett and Silas Jancek had a time of 48.18 seconds.
In the girls meet, Montague got the win thanks in part to a hurdles sweep by Amanda Cederquist. She won the 100 hurdles in a time of 18.59 and the 300 hurdles in a time of 1:00.9. Emma Pendell won the pole vault and set a personal best of 8-3, and Jenna Erickson made her varsity outdoor debut with a long jump win, posting a mark of 13-3. The Wildcats also won two relays, with Lauren Smith, Ava Pumford, Jenna Erickson and Britta Johnson taking the 800 relay (2:01.1) and Pendell, Pumford, Erickson and Johnson winning the 1,600 (4:38.0).
Maelie Hope led Whitehall with four wins, sweeping the throws with marks of 36-2 in the shot put and 138-10 in the discus and also sweeping the sprints with times of 13.33 in the 100 and a personal best 28.51 in the 200. Ariana Treat won both distance events with marks of 5:50.0 in the 1,600 and a personal best 12:06.2 in the 3,200.
Also for Whitehall, Jenna Smolen won the 400 (1:08.95); Cami Kraai won the 800 (2:27.4); Arianna Black won the high jump (4-10); and the 3,200 relay team of Adalyn Britton, Madison Parmley, Treat and Kraai took first (11:13.5).