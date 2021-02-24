LUDINGTON — Whitehall couldn't keep up with the Ludington Orioles Wednesday night and lost its second non-conference game of the season, 62-48.
The Vikings rallied from an early deficit to get within three points at the end of the third quarter, 43-40, but the hosts dominated the final quarter to put the game away.
"Great effort by Ludington," Whitehall coach Nate Aardema said. "They brought great energy to the game. Coach (Thad) Shank had them ready to play and they made great plays throughout the game."
Dayton Cole led the Vikes with 11 points and seven rebounds, and Andrew Durbin added nine points, but 18 turnovers loomed large for the Whitehall offense, and Ludington hit all 13 of its free throw attempts in the game.