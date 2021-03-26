WHITEHALL — Two days after an exhausting comeback win over Oakridge, Montague was already at a disadvantage coming into Thursday's district semifinal at Whitehall, and the Vikings' swarming defense created another one.
Whitehall continued its season-long combination of defense and depth to overwhelm the Wildcats, 46-27, and advance to the district final at home Saturday afternoon against Spring Lake.
The game wasn't all that different from the first two times the teams met this year, which also saw Whitehall (13-3) ride its defense to wins.
"The familiarity of both teams is really good," Whitehall coach Nate Aardema said. "It's trying to add a wrinkle here or there, but really, the bottom line is our kids just competed hard on the defensive end. Montague played such a hard-fought thriller two nights ago. It's such an advantage for us to have that bye. It's tough to shoot on those tired legs. I'm sure that played a factor tonight as well, but I thought our kids really played hard."
Whitehall was aided, as Aardema pointed out, by not just that bye but also an early end to its regular season. The Vikings had only played one game since March 11 due to a Mason County Central game being canceled due to contact tracing on the Spartans' side. That lack of game action helped get the team's legs back underneath them and permitted some real practice time leading up to the Montague game, something that's been in short supply in this six-week sprint of a year.
"I've been able to rest their legs and shoot in practice," Aardema said. "Usually we're just trying to rest them or game prep. It's nice to be able to get some shots up in the last week or so."
Montague (11-6) came into the game hoping to control the pace rather than play the high-flying, fast-paced game the Vikings prefer, but the 'Cats weren't able to do it thanks mostly to that swarming Whitehall defense. After Whitehall jumped out to an 11-4 lead and forced a Montague timeout, the next Wildcats' possession lasted about a minute and ended in a jump-ball turnover, clearly sending the message that this game would be played on Whitehall's terms.
"I think they just took advantage of our weaknesses," Wildcats' coach David Osborne said. "We struggle a little bit with our ballhandling, and we tried to hide that as much as we could this year, but at this point in the season, everyone knows what our strengths and weaknesses are. When you take away our strengths, we're going to struggle, and we did. It was obvious."
Whitehall scored the first seven points of the third quarter to extend its 31-16 halftime lead to 38-16 and essentially seal the win. The Vikings owned the boards all night, outrebounding Montague 37-21.
Dayton Cole led the Vikes with 10 points, and Mikkelson and Caleb Koch each had eight. Mikkelson grabbed 12 rebounds and had five assists as well. Tugg Nichols paced the Wildcats with eight points.
The elephant in the room Thursday was the fact that district favorite Orchard View was forced to bow out of the tournament due to positive COVID-19 tests. The Cardinals' final regular-season game was a blowout win over Montague, so the promise of a title matchup at Whitehall was clear, but it wasn't to be.
While Aardema made clear his team isn't looking at Spring Lake as a "cakewalk", he did express sadness on behalf of the Cardinals' team that their impressive season ended in such an unfortunate manner. A district matchup between Whitehall and Orchard View would likely have been a track meet, Aardema said, as OV is one of the few teams that often plays at a faster pace than Whitehall.
"It's been a magical year for them, and to have it end this way, I just feel so bad for them, their seniors in particular, (and coach) Nick (Bronsema)," Aardema said. "This year, you just have to kind of take it as it is. Instead of OV, it ends up (being) Spring Lake.
"You know Coach (Bill) Core is going to have them ready. They play such a tough schedule that their (6-10) record is misleading a little bit."
For Montague, a sour end to the season didn't change the pride Osborne had in his team, which lost top player Tate Stine to injury before a game was played and managed to take third in the conference despite retooling the roster on the fly.
"The takeaway for me is that we have a bunch of gritty kids willing to put in work and do what's best for the team," Osborne said. "I'm just super proud. If you'd told me we'd finish 11-6 with no Tate Stine and third in the conference, I'd say that's a great year, and I felt like we had a great year. We were in a lot of games. We struggled with Whitehall in general, but most of the games we were in this year. That's a tribute to how hard these guys worked and what they were willing to do for the team."
MONTAGUE (27) Petersen 0 2-2 2, Raeth 0 1-2 1, Buchberger 1 0-0 3, Nichols 3 2-2 8, Collins 3 0-1 6, Atchison 1 0-2 2, Blankstrom 0 1-2 1, Brassfield 2 0-0 4. Totals 10 6-11 27.
WHITEHALL (46) Watson 1 0-0 3, Koch 3 0-0 8, Bluhm 2 0-0 6, Stoudt 1 1-2 3, Cole 5 0-0 10, Larson 1 0-0 2, Mikkelson 3 1-2 8, Fogus 1 0-0 2, Durbin 2 0-0 4. Totals 19 2-4 46.
Montague.... 7 9 5 6 — 27
Whitehall.....15 16 13 2 — 46
Three-point goals — Montague 1 (Buchberger), Whitehall 6 (Watson, Koch 2, Bluhm 2, Mikkelson). Total fouls — Montague 9, Whitehall 14. Fouled out — Koch.