MUSKEGON — Whitehall's unbeaten run through the West Michigan Conference faced its toughest test to date Thursday night at North Muskegon, but the Vikings passed it by rallying for a 57-53 comeback win.
Whitehall (11-3, 10-0 WMC) trailed the Norsemen through most of the second and third quarters, but came alive in the final quarter, scoring 25 points to erase a three-point deficit.
"North Muskegon was fantastic tonight," Whitehall coach Nate Aardema said. "Coach (Chuck) Rypstra did a great job preparing his team. I’m grateful to get out of there with a W."
Whitehall didn't make any three-point shots in the game, but grabbed 19 offensive rebounds to get enough points to win. The Vikes also got to the line relentlessly, with 28 free throw attempts to the Norsemen's 10.
Dayton Cole led the way with 25 points for Whitehall, shooting 11-of-14 from the floor. Evan Mikkelson and Andrew Durbin each had seven points, and Addison Bluhm passed out five assists. Casey Lownds had four steals.