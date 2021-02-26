SCOTTVILLE — Whitehall continued to dominate West Michigan Conference opponents Friday night, defeating Mason County Central 72-42.
The Vikings (6-2, 5-0 WMC) got off to a quick start, leading 20-7 after the first quarter, and were effective on offense in each stanza. They shot 57 percent from the field in the game, including 7-of-16 from three-point distance.
"Good team win tonight," Whitehall coach Nate Aardema said. "Everyone scored and we shared the ball really well."
No Viking scored in double digits, but seven had at least seven points. Red Watson filled the stat sheet with nine points, seven assists and six rebounds, and Dayton Cole, Casey Lownds and Evan Mikkelson each had nine points as well.