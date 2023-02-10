WHITEHALL — When Adam Prince was brought aboard to coach Whitehall girls soccer last spring, as he put it, "a little birdie" had said there was a chance the boys job might become available soon as well. Prince was intrigued by the challenge of coaching boys and girls soccer again, as he'd previously done with success at Muskegon Catholic and Western Michigan Christian.

Thursday evening, that challenge became his new reality as the Vikings named him their new boys soccer coach. Bryan Mahan, who is retiring from teaching after the school year, was on hand to introduce Prince, who was on Mahan's staff this last fall.

"When (Mahan) decided that's what he was going to do, he called me on the phone and said, 'Hey, you want to coach with me?' And I said, 'Of course I do,'" Prince said of this last fall. "I wanted to know what I might possibly be getting into. It was a great experience."

Prince will hardly be the first or even only current Whitehall coach to helm both a boys and girls program; Greg McManus coaches both tennis teams and Tyson Jasperse leads both bowling teams. Of course, Mahan himself led both soccer teams for several years early in the program's history.

"We have some great coaches at Whitehall who coach the same sport for both genders," athletic director Brian Beebe said. "It takes a patient, knowledgeable, and caring coach to be successful at it and Coach Prince's track record absolutely speaks to his ability to do those things.

"Coach Mahan is one of the winningest soccer coaches in MHSAA history. His record of success will forever be etched into the fabric of Whitehall Athletics. Coach Prince is filling big shoes but will do so quite well."

Prince being part of last fall's staff helped ease the transition, as the new coach got a feel for the way Mahan led the program as well as the players he will be guiding. The Vikings' 2023 squad projects to be a young one, with only four returning seniors, but one with intriguing talent.

"He was great this year at letting me actually take time and coach some of the things," Prince said of Mahan. "I could pull some of the kids aside and actually show them stuff. I've already got the base group of the varsity team. I know who they are, and I know what they can do. There's not that (scenario with) new kids coming and a new coach. They pretty much know what I'm about and they know what they're dealing with."

Any coaching change, even this one, comes with some tweaks, and Prince said he expects to play with a slightly higher intensity, especially on defense. He'll also be in charge of building up what Whitehall hopes to be a middle-school team; Beebe said the school is optimistic it will be able to field its first such team this fall, which would in turn grow the varsity program.

"I'm trying to become more like a CEO over the whole program," Prince said. "I want to get this junior high program started. I want to get the (Viking Athletic Center) utilized more to what we can do, and I want to try to build both these programs back up to what they should be in this area with the size of the school we have."

Mahan said he was thrilled Prince is taking over the program, something he hinted at last fall in a postgame interview, gesturing to his then-assistant when discussing the program's future. He added he'll be at Prince's disposal should the need ever arise.

"I wanted someone who respected the program, which he does, and I want to see where it goes," Mahan saiad. "There's going to be ups and downs, but when you look at his history, there aren't a lot of downs. They're mostly ups. We'll see what the energy does and see where it goes."