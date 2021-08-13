Whitehall enjoyed a terrific 2020 season, posting a 10-1-1 regular-season record behind a strong nine-man senior class that anchored every area on the field. Now, the Vikings have to try to figure out how to replicate those results with less experience on the roster.
The good news, at least, is Whitehall has been able to set to work doing that with a more normal off-season program. The 2020 season was delayed several weeks due to state health department restrictions at the height of the pandemic. That also means the Vikings get to play the tough non-league opponents that traditionally dot their early-season schedule. Last season Whitehall was only able to play three non-conference games; this year it brings back, among others, Orchard View, Grand Rapids South Christian, Allendale and Big Rapids.
"One of our big things is we get the beginning of the year back," veteran Vikings' coach Bryan Mahan said. "We play really good teams. We get a really good measure of who we are. It allows us to figure out what we have to work on and what's working.
"It gives us the normal part of our year that we missed last year. We can do more stuff in practice. We can play. We don't have to have masks on. we're outside and running around."
Whitehall has some veterans back, led by Yahir Gonzalez, who had a team-best 12 goals last year, and Jack Houtteman. They'll lead the Viking offense. Senior Denver Aguirre will also play a key role once he returns from an injury.
Several players who filled roles last year will now be counted on for more production this year. Kyren Bluhm, who got some playing time a year ago, now slides to the keeper position vacated by graduated Sam Stevens. Jack McDowell and Josh Holmberg will be key on defense. Connor Reid and Wyatt Reid, who aren't related but according to Mahan might as well be because "they kind of share a brain cell, it seems like," will have big roles.
Juniors Corbin Vanderstelt and Taryn Hardy are up-and-comers to look for, as are Kieran Cook and Evan Ritchie. Ritchie played a bit of a utility role for the Vikes last year and may continue to be a Swiss army knife of sorts in 2021.
While much is unknown, Mahan is excited to see what develops from his largely new lineup.
"It's the coaching cliche of building that team," Mahan said. "We have a lot of skill, but we're starting over with this group. We have some work to do to get that chemistry and continuity on the field working together. Over the past number of years, it's how do we play? Are we better at the end than we were at the beginning? Once we get there, we can generally provide a good game to anyone that plays us."