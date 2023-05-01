Whitehall's boys track team set a new school record in the 400-meter relay at last Friday's Kent City Elite Invitational, knocking off a mark that had stood since 1996.
The Viking quartet of Trannon Aylor, Nate Bolley, Malcolm Earvin and Lukas Palmer knocked off the record of 43.76 seconds by finishing in 43.34, which was also good enough to win the event.
Whitehall did not field its full roster as it would have in a postseason meet, but still finished eighth out of over 20 schools in both the boys and girls competition.
Earvin and Bolley each also won an individual event at the meet. Earvin grabbed first place in the 100-meter dash with a time of 10.97 seconds, and Bolley won the long jump with a leap of 21-0.75, a season best.
Also for the Whitehall boys, Wesley Russell took second in the shot put with a throw of 52-0.5, and Ca'Mar Ready was third in the long jump, setting a personal best with a mark of 19-10.5.
In the girls' meet, Maelie Hope continued to dominate, earning three individual wins. She swept the throws, setting a personal best of 42-3.75 in the shot put and throwing the discus 144-10. Hope also set PRs in both sprints. She won the 100-meter dash in a time of 12.58 seconds and was second in the 200 in a time of 26.34.
Montague also competed at the invitational, taking 12th place in the girls' meet and 13th in the boys'.
The boys supplied Montague's top finish, placing second in the 800 relay. Adam Baird, Mason Darke, Paul Olson and Isaiah Atchison ran the race in a time of 1:34.1. The team also set 11 personal bests in individual events.
The Wildcat girls also had their best finish in the 800 relay. Amanda Cederquist, Lauren Smith, Jenna Erickson and Britta Johnson ran the race in a time of 1:55.6. Six girls set personal bests in individual events.