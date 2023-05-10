Whitehall's boys team overwhelmed the competition Tuesday at the Manistee Tri, routing Orchard View by a 126-9 margin and beating Manistee, 105-32.
The Viking girls, led by another four-win day from Maelie Hope, split the tri, defeating OV, 93-37, and losing to Manistee, 88-49.
Whitehall won almost every event it competed in Tuesday, including having five different athletes win the five running events from 100 to 1,600 meters. The five winners were Malcolm Earvin in the 100-meter dash (11.51 seconds); Lukas Palmer in the 200 (24.30); Trannon Aylor in the 400 (50.77); Jack Houtteman in the 800 (a personal best 2:01.8); and Carter McIlroy in the 1,600 (4:53.2).
Whitehall also swept the relays. The 400 team of Corbin Vanderstelt, Earvin, Palmer and David Conrad won in a time of 45.10 seconds, followed by wins by the 800 team of Aylor, Nate Bolley, Palmer and Vanderstelt (1:32.5); the 1,600 team of Palmer, Kal Koehler, McIlroy and Andre Richmond (3:45.6); and the 3,200 relay of Houtteman, McIlroy, Richmond and Stewart Waters (9:18.9).
Ayden Mendoza highlighted the Vikings' efforts in the field events, setting a personal best of 6-2 to win the high jump. Conrad won the pole vault (15-3) and Bolley won the long jump (21-2).
Hope continued to be a one-woman wrecking crew in the girls meet, winning all four of her events. She posted wins in the throws, with marks of 36-8.25 in the shot put and 143-5 in the discus, and in the sprints, with times of 13.28 in the 100 and 26.98 in the 200.
Also for the Viking girls, Adalyn Britton set a personal best to win the 800 (2:30.6) and Ariana Treat earned a win in the 3,200 (11:58.4). Whitehall also won the 3,200 relay with the team of Madison Parmley, Cami Kraai, Treat and Britton (11:02.7).