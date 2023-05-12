WHITEHALL — The most impressive thing about Whitehall's boys team heading into the postseason is that it keeps getting better. The Vikings showed more improvement Friday night, dominating the West Michigan Conference Lakes meet and winning 222-87 over second-place Ludington.
Not content, however, to simply be the clear best team in the GMAA (last week) or to win their 19th straight conference title (this week), the Vikings have their eyes on the whole thing - the team state meet at the end of May and the MHSAA finals the week after.
"We keep a close eye on the power rankings and all the other teams that we're going to be seeing at the team state and the individual state meets," Whitehall boys coach Kirk Mikkelson said. "We set goals. We want to move kids up in those rankings. We want to increase the point total in the power rankings and improve our position as much as we can to get good seeds, get good lane placements and things like that."
They took a step closer with some record performances Friday. David Conrad continued to extend his own school record in pole vault with a mark of 15-9.5. All-state a year ago, Conrad said he is comfortably ahead of the next-highest mark among Division 2 athletes, and that's keeping him motivated; he added that his form was far from perfect Friday and he expects to continue to bump up his marks.
"This year, I'm going for first," Conrad said. "I've been going for it for a while and I've got to get it this year. As of right now the next-best person in my division is only in the 14s, I think. I've got a solid foot advantage right now, and it should only be going up."
The Vikings also posted two new league meet records in the sprint relays. The 400-meter relay team, which normally would have had Trannon Aylor on it, didn't lose a step with Corbin Vanderstelt subbing in, as he joined Malcolm Earvin, Lukas Palmer and Nate Bolley for a WMC-meet record 43.92 seconds. The state champion 800 relay team of Aylor, Bolley, Palmer and Earvin unsurprisingly also posted a meet record time of 1:29.8.
"We've got some young kids that popped off some good times today that are challenging (for) spots, and that's what it takes, because the people in those positions see them coming," Mikkelson said. "So they push harder too."
Whitehall won the other two relays, too; Palmer, Bolley, Kal Koehler and Aylor won the 1,600 relay in a time of 3:29.9, and the 3,200 relay group of Jack Houtteman, Carter McIlroy, Andre Richmond and Stewart Waters also won with a time of 8:10.5.
The Vikings added several more wins, including a sprint sweep by Earvin. He won the 100 in a time of 11.16 seconds and the 200 in a time of 22.68, rallying from behind in the latter to pick up the win. Camden Thompson was also a double winner, taking first in the 110 hurdles (15.64) and in the high jump (6-3). Aylor set a personal best while winning the 400 (49.35) and also set a new PR in the 200 while placing second to Earvin (22.90), and Wesley Russell scored a win in shot put with a mark of 53-1.
Viking distance runners McIlroy and Richmond used the 1,600 and 3,200 races to push one another, finishing within a fraction of a second of each other in both. McIlroy rallied to beat Richmond in the 3,200, 9:49.7-9:49.9, and Richmond edged McIlroy in the 1,600, 4:29.2-4:29.6. McIlroy set a personal best in the latter.
Also for Whitehall, Jack Houtteman took second in the 800 (2:04.1), Chase Niezurawski was second in discus (127-11.5), Ayden Mendoza was second in high jump (6-0) and Nate Bolley was second in long jump (20-4). Jacob Zuniga placed third in the 110 hurdles and set a personal best of 16.67.
The team's ability to place highly in every event, Conrad said, gives it confidence it can bring home the hardware this year.
"Our performances show it," Conrad said. "We're just winning, we're making our marks and we're improving. We're not just staying stagnant. Everyone on our team is just...going up, and everyone's working at practices. Everyone's working at the meets."
Montague finished fourth in the boys' meet. The highlight of the night was the 400-meter relay team of Silas Jancek, Paul Olson, Brody Dietz and Isaiah Atchison breaking the Wildcats' school record with a time of 44.49 seconds, good for second place.
Atchison also set a personal best in the 100 to take second (11.31), placing third in the 200 (23.17) and ran with DaCarri Williams, Olson and Mason Darke to place third in the 800 relay (1:32.5).
Also for Montague, Mason Darke set a personal best in the 300 hurdles, placing second (42.47), and Jancek took second in shot put (46-9). Williams, Clay Johnson, Gabe Lohman and Darke took second in the 1,600 relay (3:36.7), and Williams was third in the 400 (52.92).
The Viking girls also performed well, coming in just seven points behind Manistee for the top spot, 136-129. It was another spectacular night for Maelie Hope, who again swept the throws and the sprints. Hope's discus mark was 139-6, her shot put throw was 37-7, and she notched sprint times of 12.64 in the 100 and 26.37 in the 200.
Hope wasn't alone, though, as Cami Kraai won both the 800 and 1,600, with respective times of 2:27.4 and 5:22.0, the latter a personal best. Kraai was followed by teammates in both races, as Adalyn Britton set a personal best in the 800 (2:29.6) and Ariana Treat did the same in the 1,600 (5:22.9). Treat also won the 3,200 (11:41.2), and Arianna Black won the high jump (4-10).
The Vikes added a pair of second-place relay finishes. The 1,600 team of Kya Mahoney, Makenzi Johnson, Jenna Smolen and Madison Parmley had a time of 4:26.9, and the 3,200 team of Kraai, Britton, Parmley and Treat had a time of 10:46.2. Mallory Britton also finished third in high jump (4-2).
Montague finished fourth. The 'Cats had three second-place finishes. Britta Johnson took second in the 400 (1:03.4) and Amanda Cederquist did the same in the 100 hurdles (17.48), both setting season bests. The Wildcats also took second in the 800 relay, with Cederquist and Johnson running it along with Jenna Erickson and Lauren Smith (1:54.0). Montague added a pair of relay third-place finishes. The 1,600 relay team of Cederquist, Cammie Erickson, Jenna Erickson and Johnson was third (4:36.4), and the 3,200 relay of Emma Pendell, Delaney Schultz, Grace Torsch and Cammie Erickson did the same (11:03.2).