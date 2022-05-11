WHITEHALL — Whitehall's boys track team is well-positioned to win its 18th consecutive West Michigan Conference title after topping Hart 109-28 in Monday's dual. The win completed an unbeaten WMC regular season heading into next week's league finals.
The Vikings, of course, have higher goals in mind. Coach Kirk Mikkelson said last week after the team won the GMAA that their eyes are on the team state meet set for May 28, and hurdler Logan Sines, who won both of those events and also helped win the 800-meter relay, echoed that message Monday.
"I was there," Sines said. "We were all really frustrated after that meet. We really felt like we could have won it and some of us just didn't have our best days.
"Mr. Mikkelson, our coach, is super supportive, and he thinks this year is different. We have a lot of talent on our team and we're all just working together to get to state and win."
Sines, who said he started hurdling last year as a freshman because his coaches felt he was suited to it, has proven them right ever since, and he continued to do so Monday. He recorded times of 16.63 seconds in the 110-meter hurdles and 43.45 in the 300 to win both. Sines said he's improved this year in large part because teammate Camden Thompson has been right behind him in most of the races.
The sophomore still has work to do in order to qualify for the MHSAA state meet; he said the qualifying standard in the 110 is about a third of a second better than his current personal best, and the 300 mark is a second-plus better. But he's been doing weekend workouts in addition to practices and meets and hopes to achieve those goals.
The team's success stems from its close-knit nature, Sines added. Track teams are large and it can be hard to foster that atmosphere, but the Vikings have it.
"At the end of the meet, at the 4x400, if you watch, we're all running across the track cheering each other on," Sines said. "We really believe in each other and we believe we can make it far and maybe win state this year."
Sines was not the only two-time winner for Whitehall Monday. Gabe Reavey swept the throws and set personal bests in both, with marks of 45-10 in the shot put and 137-3 in the discus. Nate Bolley also scored two personal bests in wins, doing so in the 800 (2:05.98) and the long jump (21-5); he's closing in on the school record in the latter. Malcolm Earvin swept the sprints, with times of 11.68 in the 100 and 24.30 in the 200.
Also for Whitehall, Thompson won the high jump (5-8), David Conrad won the pole vault (12-3) and Trannon Aylor took first in the 400 (52.01).
The Vikes also won three relays. In the 400, it was Earvin, Red Watson, Ca'mar Ready and Conrad with the win (45.33), and in the 800, Bolley, Lukas Palmer, Watson and Sines won (1:34.4). Earvin, Aylor, Bolley and Palmer took home the 1,600 win to cap it off (3:32.4).
The Whitehall girls ran hard but lost a dual to league unbeaten Hart 75-52.
Maelie Hope starred for the Vikings with two personal bests in a sweep of the throws. Her marks were 38-11.5 in the shot put and 129-1 in the discus.
Charley Klint also won twice, sweeping the hurdle events with times of 17.62 in the 100 and 52.24 in the 300. Sidney Shepherd added a win in the 400 (1:04.96).