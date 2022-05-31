Whitehall finished second to Frankenmuth for a second straight season Friday at the Division 2 team state track meet in Fowlerville. The Vikings scored 1,142 points, nearly 100 clear of anyone besides Frankenmuth, but 80.5 points behind the Eagles.
The Vikings won three events at the meet. David Conrad took a win in pole vault with a mark of 13-9, Trannon Aylor won the 400-meter dash in a time of 51.59 seconds, and the 800-meter relay team of Malcolm Earvin, Lukas Palmer, Red Watson and Nate Bolley won with a time of 1:32.3.
Camden Thompson placed third for the Vikes in high jump with a mark of 6-1, and Ca'mar Ready placed third in pole vault with a mark of 11-6. The 1,600 relay team of Bolley, Aylor, Riley Buys and Palmer was third as well, with a time of 3:35.1.
Bolley placed fourth in long jump (19-10.75); Logan Sines was fourth in the 300 hurdles in a personal best time (41.60); Andre Richmond was fourth in the 3,200 (9:57.5); Aylor was fifth in high jump (5-7); Earvin was fifth and Aylor was sixth in the 200, both with personal best times (22.90 and 23.07); Jack Houtteman was sixth in the 800 (2:05.5); Landen Snay was seventh in long jump (19-2); Earvin took seventh in the 100 in a personal best time (11.31); Wesley Russell placed seventh in shot put (46-11.25); Gabe Reavey was eighth in discus (136-3); and Carter McIlroy was eighth in the 3,200 (10:04.2).
The Vikings also placed in the top eight in the remaining two relays. The 400 team of Snay, Watson, Palmer and Earvin took sixth (44.88) and the 3,200 team of Houtteman, McIlroy, Richmond and Buys was eighth (8:34.6).