Whitehall's boys track team enjoyed an outstanding performance at Saturday's Division 2 state meet at Forest Hills Eastern, tying for third place in the meet with 31 points, 10 behind champion Berrien Springs.
"We knew going into the state meet that we had a chance to score 30 to 35 points, if things went perfectly for us," Whitehall coach Kirk Mikkelson said. "They nearly did!"
The highlight of the day for the Vikings was the 800-meter relay state championship, won in thrilling fashion by the team of Nate Bolley, Lukas Palmer, Trannon Aylor and Malcolm Earvin. Not only did the quartet win the race by just .05 of a second over the team from Detroit Martin Luther King, but they also shattered the school record by over a second, finishing in 1:29.7.
"The 4x200 relay members were improving all year, but didn't have their best performance on the same day," Whitehall coach Kirk Mikkelson said. "Saturday, all four guys ran their best leg of the season. We led the race from start to finish."
Aylor nearly won his own individual title, running a spectacular 400-meter race in 49.39 seconds, breaking Gavin Haan's school record from 1999. He ended up in second only because Tri-County's Stuart Gould destroyed his own personal best by nearly a second and a half, edging Aylor by two-tenths of a second.
Aylor, Bolley, Earvin and Riley Buys also ran a tremendous race in the 1,600 relay, finishing in second place with the third-best time in school history, 3:25.1. Buys, despite having to avoid an injured runner during his leg, posted his best split of the year, and Bolley, Earvin and Aylor all had career-best splits.
David Conrad picked up a fourth-place finish in pole vault, with a mark of 14-1. He might have finished even higher, but missed an attempt at 14-10 despite neither Conrad nor the coaches having any idea what hit the bar to knock it down.
Also for the Vikings, Camden Thompson, tied for 12th place in high jump as the only freshman in the field, posting a mark of 5-11. Gabe Reavey finished 15th in discus with a mark of 131-7, and Earvin was 16th in the 200 (22.96). The 400 relay team of Bolley, Red Watson, Palmer and Earvin finished 15th (44.14).
"This was a great season and this team accomplished some great things," Mikkelson said. "This was one of the best teams I've coached."
In the girls' meet, Maelie Hope had an impressive day, earning all-state honors in both throwing events and providing all the Vikings' points as they tied for 30th place. Hope took third place in shot put with a throw of 39-4 and was eighth in discus with a top mark of 120-7.
Also for the Vikings, Charley Klint finished 11th in the 100 hurdles (16.65) and 16th in the 300 hurdles (49.01). Cami Kraai set a personal best in the 800 and took 11th place, tops among freshman competitors (2:23.5).