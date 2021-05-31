FOWLERVILLE — Whitehall earned a very impressive second-place finish Saturday at the Division 2 Michigan Track Coaches Association (MITCA) boys team state finals at Fowlerville.
The Vikings rang up 930.5 points in the meet, placing only behind Frankenmuth, which had 1,003.5 points. Whitehall was nearly 200 points ahead of third-place Allendale.
True to Whitehall's team-first philosophy all year, Whitehall only won one event at the team finals, but posted impressive finishes all over the score sheet.
The Vikes' win came in the 3,200-meter relay, where Jack Houtteman, Evan Mikkelson, Bailey Taranko and Nate Bolley finished in a time of 8:31.3.
Whitehall had several second and third-place finishes in the meet, including individual runner-up performances by Landen Snay in the long jump (a personal best 19-9) and by Jaegar McGahan in the 100-meter dash (11.18).
McGahan also took third place in the 200 (23.11) and Bolley took third in the 400 (53.67). Wesley Russell was third in the shot put (44-7) and Andrew Durbin was third in the discus (131-0).
Rounding out the top-5 individual performers, Taden Brandel was fourth in the 300 hurdles with a personal best 43.08 and Bolley was fourth in the long jump with a personal best 19-6.5.
Whitehall also took second in three relay races. In the 400, it was the team of Snay, Red Watson, Malcolm Earvin and McGahan (45.08); in the 800, Da'Carri Williams, Brandel, Earvin and McGahan did the honors (1:33.4); and in the 1,600, Mikkelson, Brandel, Taranko and Bolley took second (3:35.7).
In all, Whitehall set 11 personal bests in the meet.
"It was a great season for us and that was a great finish for our team in a tough Division 2 category," Vikes' coach Kirk Mikkelson said.