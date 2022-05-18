Whitehall made no mistake of who is on top of the West Michigan Conference Tuesday, romping to the league title by winning the finals meet at Mason County Central.
The Vikings more than doubled the point total of Montague and Hart, who tied for second place in the boys meet. In the girls' meet, Montague finished a close second to Hart, with the Vikings in third.
Whitehall had a whopping 12 athletes earn a top-3 individual finish and also won three of the four relay races, taking second in the other. Logan Sines led the Vikings with two individual wins, sweeping the hurdles races. Sines set a personal best in the 110-meter hurdles in a time of 15.53 seconds and also won the 300-meter race in a time of 42.23 seconds.
Trannon Aylor, Malcolm Earvin and Andre Richmond each set personal bests in individual wins. Aylor won the 400 (51.01), Earvin won the 100 (11.33) and Richmond won the 3,200 (9:54.4). Earvin also took second place in the 200 (23.11) and Richmond was third in the 1,600, setting another personal best (4:44.4).
David Conrad and Camden Thompson each won a field event; Conrad was first in pole vault (14-6) and Thompson topped the field in the high jump (6-0). Thompson also finished third in the 110 hurdles (16.08).
Carter McIlroy placed second in the 1,600 and set a personal best (4.40.0), and Jack Houtteman was second in the 800 (2:09.96). Gabe Reavey earned second place in discus (123-6), Nate Bolley was second in long jump (20-3) and Wesley Russell earned second in the shot put (47-5). Russell also placed third in discus and set a personal best (122-8), and Landen Snay took third in long jump and also set a personal best (20-2.5).
The Vikings' relay dominance featured in the 400, with Red Watson, Snay, Earvin and Conrad (46.05); the 800, with Aylor, Lukas Palmer, Watson and Bolley (1:35.2); and the 1,600, with Riley Buys, Palmer, Aylor and Bolley (3:34.97). The 3,200 team of Buys, Houtteman, McIlroy and Bolley was second (8:27.3).
Rodney Brassfield led the Wildcat boys with a second-place in high jump (6-0). Montague also was second to Whitehall in both sprint relays. The team of Silas Jancek, DaCarri Williams, Dylan Everett and Adam Baird ran the 400 race (46.10) and the team of Baird, Everett, Williams and Isaiah Atchison ran the 800 (1:35.4). Everett placed third in the 100 in a season-best time (11.67), and Atchison took third in the 400 (53.74).
The Wildcat girls continued their season-long dominance of the sprints behind Natalie Erickson, who swept the two individual events with times of 12.40 in the 100 and 26.11 in the 200. Erickson also anchored the two sprint relay teams to wins, joining Brooke Stark, Lauren Smith and Maddie Meacham in the 400 (51.51) and Britta Johnson, Smith and Meacham in the 800 (1:52.0).
Claire Meacham also picked up a win for Montague in long jump (15-7). She added two runner-up finishes in the throws, with marks of 106-11 in the discus and 31-8 in shot put, and a third runner-up finish in the 300 hurdles (54.07).
Also for Montague, Maddie Meacham placed third in both sprints and set personal bests in each. Her times were 12.81 in the 100 and 27.50 in the 200. Haylee Schwarz was third in pole vault (8-0), Brooke Berry set a personal best to take third in discus (86-8), and Amanda Cederquist was third in the 300 hurdles (54.99). The Wildcats' group of Stark, Schwarz, Smith and Johnson was third in the 1,600 relay (4:35.4).
Charley Klint and Maelie Hope starred for the Viking girls, combining for all five of the team's wins. Klint won three events, sweeping the hurdles and winning the pole vault as well. Klint set a personal best in the 100 hurdles (16.71) and earned marks of 51.22 in the 300 hurdles and 9-0 in the pole vault. Hope swept the two throws, setting a personal best in discus (143-9), blowing away the field by nearly 37 feet and shattering her PR by 14 feet, and getting a mark of 37-0 in shot put.
Rayne Thompson was second to Klint in the 100 hurdles (17.56); Cami Kraai was third in the 800 in a personal best time (2:25.1); Arianna Black finished third in high jump (4-10); and Emily Miller set a new personal best in long jump to take third (13-10).
The Vikes also were top-3 in all four relay races. The 1,600 team of Sidney Shepherd, Kraai, Adalyn Britton and Klint finished second (4:26.99), as did the 3,200 team of Kraai, Hayli Fagan, Ariana Treat and Britton (10:44.7). The sprint relay teams both took third, with Thompson, Miller, Neva Hundt and Emily Smolen running both events. Their times were 56.80 in the 400 and 1:58.8 in the 800.