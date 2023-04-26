Whitehall's boys team easily dispatched Ludington Tuesday in a West Michigan Conference Lakes dual, 86.5-41.5. The Viking girls fell to Ludington, 82-55.
Whitehall earned wins in 15 of the 17 events on the boys' side, including three event sweeps. Malcolm Earvin set personal bests and earned wins for Whitehall in both sprint events, with times of 10.70 seconds in the 100-meter dash and 22.10 in the 200. Andre Richmond added a distance sweep, picking up wins in the 1,600 and 3,200-meter runs; his times were 4:52.4 and 10:33.0. Logan Sines was Whitehall's third double winner, taking the top spot in both the 110 and 300-meter hurdles. His times were 15.40 and 42.80.
Other Viking wins came from Trannon Aylor in the 400 (51.80); Jack Houtteman in the 800 (2:06.4); Wesley Russell in the shot put (45-8); Ayden Mendoza in the high jump (5-8); David Conrad in the pole vault (14-0); and Nate Bolley in the long jump (19-5). Whitehall also won three relay races. The 800 team was Aylor, Bolley, Lukas Palmer and Corbin Vanderstelt (1:35.6), and in the 1,600 it was Aylor, Earvin, Palmer and Sines (3:51.9). The quartet of Houtteman, Carter McIlroy, Richmon and Stewart Waters got the win in the 3,200 (9:15.6).
In the girls meet, Maelie Hope continued her spectacular season with four individual wins. She again destroyed the field in the throwing events, posting marks of 149-9 in the discus and 39-2 in the shot put. Hope also won both sprints, setting a personal best of 26.90 in the 200 and winning the 100 in a time of 13.30.
Cami Kraai earned victories in the 800 and 1,600-meter runs, with times of 2:33.3 and 5:40.1, and Ariana Treat added a win in the 3,200 in a time of 12:20.2. Whitehall also won the 1,600 relay with the team of Adalyn Britton, Kya Mahoney, Jenna Smolen and Kraai (5:00.1).