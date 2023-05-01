Whitehall's record-setting team of Malcolm Earvin, Trannon Aylor, Lukas Palmer and Nate Bolley wasn't done rewriting the record books over the weekend. After setting a new 400-meter relay standard the night before at Kent City, the quartet broke their own record in the 800 relay at Saturday's Grand Rapids Elite Challenge.
The group, which won the state title in that event last season, took second place in the Saturday race with the new record time of 1:29.6.
Again Whitehall did not field its team as it would have in a postseason meet, but the Vikings still placed fifth out of over 25 schools in the boys' meet while the girls' team finished 10th.
Aylor, Bolley Earvin and Palmer also had Whitehall's only event win in the boys' meet, taking first in the 1,600 relay with a time of 3:28.0. Earvin placed second in the 100-meter dash with a time of 11.22 seconds, and Aylor was third in the 400 with a time of 50.22. Wesley Russell aded a third-place in the shot put with a throw of 50-5.
Maelie Hope again swept the throws for Whitehall's girls, with marks of 136-8 in the discus and 39-10 in the shot put. She added a third-place in the 100 with a time of 12.69. Adalyn Britton took second for the Vikings in the 1,600, setting a new personal best of 5:36.4.