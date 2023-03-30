Whitehall's boys track team has been team state runners-up two seasons in a row, so when coach Kirk Mikkelson says his 2023 Vikings are shaping up as his deepest top-to-bottom team yet, it means something.
"We feel like we have great kids in every event this year," Mikkelson said. "We are looking forward to a fun year."
The Vikings bring back the overwhelming majority of the team that had so much success a year ago, including the intact return of the 800-meter relay state champion group of Nate Bolley, Lukas Palmer, Trannon Aylor and Malcolm Earvin. (Earvin, Aylor and Bolley also ran for the runner-up 1,600 relay team.) Aylor was also runner-up in the 400 last year, Earvin qualified for state in the 200, and Bolley and Aylor are strong in long jump and high jump respectively.
Whitehall also brings back the pole vault school record holder, David Conrad, who was all-state in that event last season, and high jump state qualifier Camden Thompson, who is also a strong hurdler.
Wesley Russell leads the Viking throwers, and Andre Richmond and Carter McIlroy are top distance runners. Other strong returnees include Jack Houtteman (middle distance), Logan Sines and Jacob Zuniga (hurdles), Ca'Mar Ready (jumps and pole vault), Chase Niezurawski (throws), Corbin Vanderstelt (sprints) and Kal Koehler (sprints and long jump).
Several up-and-comers could make noise for Whitehall this year, including cross-country runners Stewart Waters and Drew Boeringa, as well as Michael Kendall, Darnell Mack, Caden Bowyer and Tyler VanAntwerp.
Mikkelson said his team is focused on the team state meet again this year after narrowly missing the top spot the past two seasons. In West Michigan Conference meets, he expects Montague to be among the top obstacles to the Vikings' domination of the league and also looks forward to facing Rivers division team Hart.