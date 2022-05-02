Friday's Kent City Elite Invitational was a showcase for Whitehall and Montague's teams, who each featured a bunch of strong individual efforts and great team performances.
Chief among them was the Whitehall boys' victory in the large-school division of the event, which featured a large 108-65 margin over second-place Hart. Montague took third place. In the girls' meet, Montague placed second, 17 points behind Hart, and Whitehall was third.
Whitehall's depth was decisive in the boys' win. The Vikings only came out on top in one event, but medaled in nearly all of them. Their lone win came in the 3,200-meter relay, where Riley Buys, Jack Houtteman, Carter McIlroy and Andre Richmond finished in a time of 8:41.8. All four runners ran their season-best relay splits in the race.
Malcolm Earvin set a personal best in both sprint events for the Vikes, taking second in the 100-meter dash (11.42) and third in the 200 (23.05). Micah Witham was second in pole vault (11-0), and the 400 relay team earned second place, buoyed by three personal-best splits from the team of Red Watson, Earvin, Ca'mar Ready and David Conrad (45.53).
Third-place finishes for Whitehall included Camden Thompson in the high jump (5-10); Gabe Reavey in discus (131-10); and Logan Sines in the 300 hurdles (a personal best 42.60).
The Montague boys won three events at the Kent City meet. Cale Coppess won the 1,600 in a personal best time (4:58.4), Rodney Brassfield won the high jump (6-0) and the Wildcat team of Adam Baird, DaCarri Williams, Paul Olson and Isaiah Atchison won the 800 relay and earned a team-best time (1:35.0).
Also for Montague, Atchison placed second in the 400 with a personal best time (52.39) and Dylan Everett took second in long jump (19-0).
Montague's girls were led by the sprinters. The 400 and 800 relay teams each set season best times and earned victories in their events. Brooke Stark, Lauren Smith, Maddie Meacham and Natalie Erickson were first in the 400 relay (51.34) and Britta Johnson ran with Smith, Meacham and Erickson in the 800 relay (1:49.2). Erickson also took second and set personal bests in both individual sprint events; 12.40 seconds in the 100 and 26.21 seconds in the 200.
Claire Meacham finished second and earned a personal best in long jump (15-10) and finished third in both throwing events, with marks of 102-1 in discus and 33-4.5 in shot put. Haylee Schwarz set a personal best in pole vault and finished third (8-0), and the 1,600 relay team of Stark, Schwarz, Smith and Johnson also took third, setting a team best time (4:26.7).
Charley Klint led the Viking girls with two event wins. Klint earned the top spot in pole vault with a mark of 9-0 and won the 300 hurdles with a time of 51.59 seconds. Maelie Hope won the discus with a throw of 112-6, and was second in shot put (33-6). Klint was second in the 100 hurdles (17.00).
Also for Whitehall, Adalyn Britton took second in the 1,600 with a personal best time (6:00.8) and Ariana Treat was third (6:01.9). Alyssa Lohman finished third in pole vault and set a personal best (8-0).