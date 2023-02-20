Whitehall and Montague represented well at the Division 3 individual regional tournament Saturday in Belding, combining to send seven wrestlers to the state meet.

The Vikings supplied five of those qualifiers, including regional champion Shane Cook at 285 pounds, who ran his perfect record to 51-0 in another impressive effort. Cook scored a first-round pin, then fought his way to decision wins in his final two matches, including a 4-1 battle over Waylon Lingeman of Central Montcalm.

Whitehall had three other regional finalists who qualified for state as runners-up. Darnell Mack, at 150, came close to what would have been a terrific upset in his regional finals match, losing a 9-8 battle to undefeated Cole Karasinski of Grand Rapids West Catholic. Mack earned a pin and a decision in his first two matches.

Also in the finals were Jackson Cook at 215 and Ryan Goodrich at 165. Cook pinned each of his first two opponents to reach the finals, and Goodrich earned a pair of decision wins to punch his state ticket.

Wyatt Jenkins took fourth at 175 to round out Viking qualifiers. Jenkins edged Tri-County's Jayden Button in the blood round, 7-4, to secure his state placement, then took a medical forfeit in the third-place match against Caro's Lenton Patrick, whom he'd beaten earlier in the day.

Montague sent two regional finalists to state - Jimmy Thommen, at 106, and Chris Aebig, at 126. Thommen dominated his first two opponents by major decision and technical fall to reach the finals. Aebig, meanwhile, gutted out a 6-5 overtime win over Alma's Daniel Rosales in the first round and then beat Whitehall's Caden Varela in the semifinals before taking second. He is 3-for-3 in state qualifications and could become the Wildcats' first-ever four-time qualifier next year.

Several wrestlers bowed out in the blood round, coming one agonizing step shy of Ford Field. Varela was one of those; after last week's surprise district title, he lost a 1-0 showdown to Kent City's Zane Kik in the blood round. Varela beat Kik in the district finals.

Also earning one win at regionals for Whitehall were Ryne Christensen at 138, Nolan Taranko at 120 and Cody Manzo at 106. Manzo lost by one point to eventual regional champ Quinton Everett of Chesaning in his first-round match.

Montague's Tristan Winkleblack also bowed out in the blood round. The top regional seed earned one win but couldn't advance to Ford Field.

Blake Morningstar of Whitehall and Michael Moore of Montague also ended their individual seasons at regionals. Regional qualifier Anthony Raider did not wrestle in the tournament.