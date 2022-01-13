Whitehall finished second Wednesday at the West Michigan Conference opener in Scottville, scoring 599.62 points. The Vikings edged MCC by just over four points for the #2 position. Montague placed fifth, with 491.56 points.
Whitehall got off to an excellent start Wednesday, with a league-high 201.7 points in the first round, but was charged with 16 penalty points in both the second and third rounds, accounting for the bulk of the difference between the Vikings and Hart.
Montague had a solid 185.8 points in the first round, but also struggled with penalty points, being charged with 46 of them over the final two rounds.