Whitehall outscored Montague Saturday at the Grand Rapids West Catholic Invitational, scoring 640.88 points to Montague's 596.32. The teams were fourth and fifth, respectively, out of seven teams.
The Vikings struggled in round two, being assessed 16 penalty points, but had a solid round-three score of 272.1 points to solidify their final placement. The Vikings were fourth in each of the three rounds.
Montague's best round was the second round. While many other teams competing were assessed penalty points, the Wildcats had a clean routine and scored 161.72 points in that round.