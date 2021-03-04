HART — After second-place finishes in the first two West Michigan Conference jamborees, Whitehall dropped to fourth place Wednesday at the Hart Jamboree, scoring 578.08 points. Montague placed fifth with 532.52 points.
Eight penalty points by Whitehall in the third round proved costly, as the Vikings ended up only a half-point behind third-place Shelby. Whitehall got off to a great start, and led all teams by over 20 points going into the final round, but the Vikings recorded easily the lowest round three score of all six teams competing, with 178.8 points.
Montague had a solid opening round, with 181.2 points, but fell behind the top four teams later in the meet.