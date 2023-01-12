The new West Michigan Conference opened its cheer season Wednesday at Whitehall, with Whitehall finishing in fourth place and Montague sixth.
The realigned WMC now has nine varsity teams competing with two of the league's new additions, Fremont and Ludington, as well as Oakridge fielding a team for the first time.
The Vikings scored 571.04 points in the meet and Montague managed 544.42 points. Hart was the jamboree winner with 661.88 points.
Whitehall finished strong, with 234.2 points in round three, which ranked third in the WMC. Montague enjoyed a solid 183.4-point performance in round one.