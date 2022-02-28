Whitehall finished a strong sixth Saturday at the Division 3 regional meet in Rockford, three spots ahead of West Michigan Conference champion Hart. The Vikings scored 703.44 points in the regional meet.
Montague also competed at regionals, taking 12th place with a score of 629.84 points.
The Vikings were reasonably close to a state qualifying spot, scoring 25.38 fewer points than fourth-place Lake Odessa Lakewood.
Whitehall enjoyed solid performances in all three rounds, but especially in the first and third rounds. The Vikings scored 216.9 points in the first round and 290.3 in the third, both ranking sixth among competing teams.
The Wildcats finished 12th in each round, highlighted by a 181.74-point performance in the second round.