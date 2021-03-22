GRAND RAPIDS — Whitehall delivered a strong performance at Saturday's Division 3 district meet at Grand Rapids West Catholic, finishing in third place to earn one of the four spots at regionals.
The Vikings scored 689.24 points, 0.3 fewer than second-place West Catholic. Comstock Park dominated the district with 732.08 points. Montague placed sixth to end its season.
Whitehall got off to an excellent start with 213.7 points in round one, only 4.2 behind Comstock Park, and did even better in round two with 210.54 points, the highest score of all competing teams. The Vikings struggled, comparatively, in the final round, scoring 265 points, but that still ranked fourth of all competing teams.
Montague ranked fifth among competing teams in each of the first two rounds, with scores of 185.7 and 152.3 respectively.