COMSTOCK PARK — Whitehall picked a great time for its best performance of the season Saturday, delivering a 696.14-point outing to finish fourth in the Division 3 district meet and earn a spot at regionals.
The Vikings edged Grand Rapids Catholic Central and Belding, which each made a late charge and came up eight points behind Whitehall. Montague finished in 10th place with a score of 615.76.
Whitehall actually was in third place after two rounds thanks to an impressive round two score of 203.94, coming on the heels of a solid 212.8-point effort in the opening round. The Vikes scored 279.4 points in the final round, which saw Grand Rapids West Catholic move past them into fourth and was lower than the scores by GRCC and Belding. Whitehall's early success held up, though, to earn the regional bid.
Montague had a solid opening round of 200.1 points and scored 173.56 points in round two. A round three score of 242.1 left the Wildcats in 10th.