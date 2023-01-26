Whitehall and Montague continued their battle for fourth place in the West Michigan Conference Wednesday night at the Ludington jamboree. This time the Vikings were the best of the two.
The teams have ping-ponged back and forth at that position in the first three jamborees after Whitehall took fourth in the first one and Montague was fourth last week.
The Vikings scored 637.84 points to Montague's 626.9 this time to earn the position. Whitehall actually held third place and were in position to go after second place after two impressive rounds to start the evening. However, the Vikes struggled to 238.5 points in round three. The Wildcats were just behind Ludington for fourth place through two rounds and scored 244.7 in the final round.