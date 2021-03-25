ROCKFORD — Whitehall finished seventh, less than a point away from fifth place, at Wednesday's Division 3 regional cheer meet in Rockford to end its season.
Whitehall performed well, especially in the first two rounds. The Vikes nearly crossed the 700-point mark at the meet and finishing just 0.4 points behind fifth-place Midland Bullock Creek and 0.14 points behind Grand Rapids West Catholic for sixth.
The Vikings had a great start by scoring 214.9 points in the opening round, only three fewer than eventual fourth-place finisher Alma, and were even better in round two, where their 208.78 points ranked third of all teams competing. Whitehall was in fourth after the second round and in position to earn a state finals berth.
However, while Whitehall earned a score of 274.1 points in the third round, other teams performed even better and were able to leapfrog the Vikings in the final standings.