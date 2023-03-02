Whitehall took 11th place and Montague was 12th last Saturday at the Division 3 regional tournament in Rockford.
The Vikings scored 656.62 points to Montague's 642.28 in the regional meet. The top four finishers advanced to the state finals.
The two teams were only 0.8 points apart after round one, with the Vikings sitting in ninth place and Montague in 11th after scoring 207.3 and 206.5 points respectively. Whitehall then rocketed up the standings to sixth place with an impressive second-round score of 196.32 points, while Montague dropped to 12th with 174.68 points.
The Vikes struggled in the final round, managing 253 points, eight fewer than Montague.