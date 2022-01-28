MONTAGUE — This winter has been about perseverance across all sports in the West Michigan Conference, but maybe none more so than cheer. That was clear at Wednesday's WMC jamboree in Montague.
The league's teams have been ravaged by COVID-19 absences as well as a spate of injuries. Most obvious Wednesday was the absence of the host school. The Wildcats were unable to compete due to numerous athletes testing positive for the virus.
Whitehall, too, has dealt with a lot, and the loss of senior Kyleigh Martin to injury is the latest hit. Martin, who went out during Tuesday's practice while working on her tumbling skills, was in a knee brace Wednesday but still on site to support the Vikings as they took third place with a score of 606.98 points.
"The girls did great given the situation," Whitehall coach Kendra Burnham said. "With her being hurt, we had to change things on competition day. The team really pulled together. This year has been a struggle. We’ve dealt with injuries and COVID, having to change rounds each week and sometimes each practice."
Whitehall started very strong, scoring 192.5 points in round one and 173.98 points in the second round, each of which ranked second. In the third round, the Vikings were leapfrogged by Mason County Central for second position, but still managed to rank third in the league with 240.5 points.
Burnham said the team deserves credit for continuing to battle the obstacles it's facing as the season goes along.
"The girls continue to push through and work hard," Burnham said.