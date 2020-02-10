GRAND RAPIDS — Whitehall posted its best total score of the season Saturday at the Forest Hills Northern Invitational, finishing in fourth place among Division 3 competitors.

The Vikings notched 667.84 points, ending up less than six points behind third-place Belding.

Whitehall had an especially strong second round Saturday, earning a score of 194.04, which ranked third among D-3 teams but also exceeded the total of all but four of the 13 Division 2 teams at the meet. The Vikings also ranked third in D-3 in the final round, where they scored 269.8 points.