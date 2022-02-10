Whitehall again finished second Wednesday at the West Michigan Conference cheer jamboree in Hart, scoring 631.54 points to edge Mason County Central by six for that spot.
Montague placed fifth with a team score of 575.54.
Whitehall was just 3.1 points behind league champ Hart after one round thanks to a strong 208.1-point performance. Whitehall also had the second-highest score in the league in round two, managing 176.64 points.
Montague had its best round in round two, in which its 162.64 points ranked fourth in the league.