Whitehall took a close second place Saturday at the Fruitport Invitational, scoring 634.74 points. The Vikings finished just three points behind Mason County Central.
Montague placed fourth at the meet, with 608.42 points.
The Wildcats actually led Whitehall after one round with a strong 202.1-point effort, but the Vikings responded strong, scoring the highest total of all competing teams in round two with 184.24 points. Whitehall led the meet going into the final round, with Mason County Central in fourth, before MCC roared back to take the win.