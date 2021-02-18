WHITEHALL — A late change to the third round cost Whitehall a first-place finish at Wednesday's opening West Michigan Conference jamboree at home. The Vikings, because of coronavirus issues, had to put together a third round on the fly and only performed half of it.
Despite all that, the Vikes did manage to take second place at the meet, with 599.9 points. (A relatively low score of 203.3 in the final round allowed Hart to overtake Whitehall.) Montague elected not to take the mat in the third round and finished fifth with 336.16 points.
Due to MHSAA precautions limiting the number of teams at one site, the Wildcats and Vikings were in different sessions. The event was split into two three-team sessions.
Whitehall had great performances in the first two rounds, scoring 198.3 and 198.1 points respectively, the most of any competing team in both rounds. Coach Kendra Burnham said the Vikings had been working on those rounds for a while because, as non-contact rounds, they were allowed to practice them well before they were allowed to get to the third round.
"We've had a long time to prepare for those," Burnham said. "We've only been stunting for a couple of weeks now. I think our girls do a lot in the off-season when it comes to tumbling and gymnastics, so we don't really have to teach that during the season. We're pretty lucky to have that already when they come into the first practice."
Whitehall's higher score in the second round was due in part to a higher degree of difficulty in the round. The same is generally true in the third round when it's performed in full. Burnham said it's no accident the Vikings are performing more difficult rounds than their opponents.
"I could knock it down a bit and make it easier, but I like to push them," Burnham said. "I don't like to just give them something easy. They like to do something different that they don't see at other schools. I'm going to continue to push them, and eventually they'll get there."