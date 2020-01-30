HART — Whitehall again finished in second place Wednesday in the season's final West Michigan Conference jamboree, securing a finish in that same spot in the league standings. Montague took fourth place.

The Vikings scored 637.9 points, an improvement on recent showings and only eight points behind first-place Hart. Montague had 590.7 points.

As they had in the first two jamborees, the Vikes held the lead after each of the first two rounds, with solid scores of 210.1 and 191.2 points respectively. However, they were again docked eight penalty points in the final round for failure to complete a compulsory skill, knocking their round three score down to 236.6. (Hart was also assessed eight penalty points in the final round.)

Montague earned the third-best score of WMC teams in round two, with 160.4 points. The Wildcats ranked fourth in the first round and fifth in the final round, but their early edge was enough to hold their spot over fifth-place Mason County Central.