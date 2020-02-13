SPRING LAKE — Whitehall had a strong showing Wednesday at the Spring Lake Invitational, posting a score of 675.26 to come in second place, nine points behind champion Western Michigan Christian. Montague scored 604.74 points and placed fifth.
The Vikings posted their best round one score of the season, 216 points, to start things off and had strong efforts in each of the final two rounds as well. They capped things off with a 265.8-point round three.
"The team has worked very hard making changes and cleaning up their rounds," Whitehall coach Kendra Burnham said.