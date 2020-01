GRAND RAPIDS — Whitehall's cheer team placed fifth among Division 3 teams Friday at the Grand Rapids West Catholic Invitational, scoring a total of 637.04 points.

The Vikings sat in fourth after two rounds, thanks to solid scores of 206.8 and 182.64 points, but struggled in the final round and fell behind West Catholic and into fifth place.

"They continue to work hard at every practice to improve their routine," Whitehall coach Kendra Burnham said of the team.