MONTAGUE — Whitehall's boys team finished third Tuesday, with Montague in fourth, at the West Michigan Conference Lakes opening jamboree in Montague. Fremont and Ludington took the top two spots.
In the girls' race, Whitehall took fourth place and Montague fifth.
Whitehall's Stewart Waters led the way for area runners, finishing second in the boys' race with his second-fastest career time (17:05.3), and teammate Hunter Parsons placed seventh, with a time of 17:46.99, also his second-fastest. Montague's Clay Johnson also placed in the top 10, earning 10th place with a time of 18:15.1.
Andrew Boeringa finished 15th for the Vikings (18:36.0), and Tyler Van Antwerp took 29th (20:31.7). Matthew Badley rounded out Whitehall scoring with a 31st-place finish (20:44.6). For Montague, Alix Draves finished 21st (19:25.1), followed by Matthew Leatherman (26th, 20:07.5), Brock Hunter (28th, 20:25.2) and Owen Raeth (33rd, 21:02.2).
In the girls' race, Cami Kraai led local finishers, taking third place for the Vikings in a time of 20:09.3. Adalyn Britton also placed in the top 10 for Whitehall, finishing eighth (21:34.2).
Joining them in the scoring column for Whitehall were Lily Britton (22nd, 23:54.7), Kassidy Parmley (33rd, 25:35.5) and Isabella Izaguirre (35th, 26:03.4).
For Montague, Cammie Erickson led the way, placing 13th (22:47.2), followed by Grace Torsch (15th, 23:24.3). Also scoring were Emma Pendell (18th, 23:35.9), Greta Auch (31st, 25:12.3) and Erica Hansen (32nd, 25:12.6).