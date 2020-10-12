GRAND RAPIDS — Whitehall ran in Friday's Bengals Fall Invitational at Riverside Park in Grand Rapids. The Viking girls finished in fourth place, while the boys placed seventh.
Ariana Treat was Whitehall's top finisher in the girls' race, coming in seventh place with a time of 21:17.3. Hayli Fagan also placed highly, coming in 15th with a time of 21:40.0. Olivia Tjapkes took 24th place in a time of 22:20.9. Also scoring were Allison Tate (32nd, 23:02.5) and Hailey Zuniga (38th, 23:30.4).
For the boys, Riley Buys equaled Treat with a seventh-place finish for Whitehall. His time was 17:31.0. Addison Bluhm finished 13th in a time of 17:47.1, and Carter McIlroy took 37th in a time of 19:02.6. Rounding out Viking scoring were Jacob Bush (44th, 19:31.7) and Tyler Dickinson (45th, 19:37.3).