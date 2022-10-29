Whitehall's senior trio of Andre Richmond, Carter McIlroy and Ariana Treat advanced to the state meet Friday afternoon with qualifying performances in the Division 2 regionals at Chippewa Hills.
Richmond and McIlroy, as they have all year, led the Viking boys, who finished fourth as a team. This time, they came across the line almost simultaneously, with Richmond taking third in a time of 16:26.8 and McIlroy crossing a fraction of a second later, in 16:27.2, to finish fourth.
Treat led the Viking girls to a sixth-place team finish and also finished sixth overall with her season-best time of 19:24.9. It marked just the second time this year Treat has cleared 20 minutes.
Stewart Waters also had a strong race for the Whitehall boys, finishing 21st and posting a time of 17:26.7. Andrew Boeringa was 35th in a time of 18:11.2, and Hunter Parsons finished 41st in a time of 18:27.7.
For the Viking girls, Adalyn Britton finished 19th (21:03.0), Corina Mitteer was 31st (21:51.2), Allison Tate placed 36th (21:56.97) and Madison Parmley finished 44th (22:24.8).