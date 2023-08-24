Whitehall has a new coach this season, but he's no stranger to the program.
Jeff Bassett, a cross-country and track star at Whitehall before graduating with the class of 2008, takes the reins of the program for this season, and he takes over a team in transition.
The Vikings graduated all three of their state qualifiers from last season's teams: Andre Richmond, Carter McIlroy and Ariana Treat. Richmond is the Whitehall school record holder at the 5K distance and signed with Grand Valley State earlier this year.
"A successful season for us is based on improvement," Bassett said. "Our goals for the team revolve around doing the little things to get better throughout the season. We hope to keep improving our times and have our best efforts at the regional meet."
The girls team enters the year with more experience of the two and are led by the most accomplished Viking runner, junior Cami Kraai. Kraai might have qualified for state last year as well, but her season was cut short by injury. She had a strong track season in the spring, though, and will be key to the team. Adalyn Britton and Corina Mitteer are other returning veterans, and Bassett expects strong leadership from senior Hailey Zuniga as well. Up-and-coming girls runners include Lily Britton, Isabel Hesse, Isabella Izaguirre and Kassidy Parmley.
The boys team enters the season with two top returners, Stewart Waters and Andrew Boeringa. Neither were far from state qualification a year ago and making it to Brooklyn this year is an achievable goal. Senior Matthias Hams also brings veteran leadership, and Hunter Parsons, Matthew Badley, Justin Jensen and Andrew Owens could make splashes.
"All of our underclassmen on both teams are really putting in the work this summer and we believe each one has great potential for big personal records this season," Bassett said.
The Vikings will get to measure themselves against top runners in the state when they compete at the Michigan State and Portage invitationals. Whitehall also hosts a West Michigan Conference Lakes jamboree Sept. 19.