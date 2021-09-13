FREMONT — Whitehall earned second-place finishes in both the large-school division boys' and girls' races Saturday at the Fremont Hill & Bale Invitational.
The Viking boys edged Fruitport by two points for the #2 spot behind state power Fremont. Three Whitehall runners were in the top 10 of that race, led by Andre Richmond, who placed fourth with a time of 17:53.1. Carter McIlroy took fifth place with a time of 18:16.5 and Riley Buys was ninth and finished in 18:28.1.
Also for the Viking boys, Avery Jura finished in 21st place (19:51.1) and Micah Witham took 24th (20:09.3).
Whitehall also had three top-10 girls finishers. Hayli Fagan took seventh place (22:10.9), followed closely by Adalyn Britton in eighth (22:16.8) and Ariana Treat in 10th (22:21.1). Ryann Jibson placed 15th (23:06.3) and Allison Tate was 17th (23:41.1).
The Montague teams also raced at Fremont. The Wildcat girls finished fourth, while the boys could not score.
Isabelle Auch was Montague's top performer, coming in fifth place in the girls' race with a time of 21:52.3. Cammie Erickson was 18th (23:54.9), Elizabeth Woller was 27th (25:20.2), Lily Seaver was 28th (25:34.6) and Sam Beishuizen placed 34th (28:22.97).
On the boys' side, Montague had three finishers, with Owen Fairchild finishing sixth to lead the way (18:19.8). Clay Johnson placed 18th (19:28.5) and Conner Raeth was 32nd (22:10.5).