Whitehall's teams each narrowly missed the top spot at Tuesday's opening West Michigan Conference Lakes jamboree in Fremont, settling for second place.
The Viking boys posted the same 45-point score as Fremont, but the Packers won the meet by tiebreaker as their #6 runner finished 15th while the Vikings' #6 runner, Hunter Parsons, was 20th. Whitehall's girls fell to Ludington, 35-44.
Whitehall runners won both races individually. Andre Richmond and Carter McIlroy finished in the top two spots in the boys' race, coming in almost at the same time. Richmond's time was 18:31.1 and Mclroy's was 18:31.5. Cami Kraai grabbed the top spot in the girls' race in a time of 22:10.7.
Also for the Whitehall boys, Stewart Waters placed ninth in a time of 19:34.6. Andrew Boeringa was 17th (20:52.6) and Avery Jura was 19th (21:10.6) to close the scoring.
Ariana Treat placed fifth for the Viking girls (22:51.1) and Adalyn Britton was ninth (24:23.0). Corina Mitteer (11th, 24:53.1) and Alison Tate (19th, 26:28.7) rounded out the scoring.
Montague's boys team placed fifth, and the girls were sixth. In the boys' race, Owen Fairchild earned a top-10 finish by coming in eighth, posting a time of 19:28.5. Clay Johnson was 16th (20:50.9), Braeden Johnston was 26th (23:47.3), Jimmy Thommen was 32nd (25:22.5) and Nathan Davis placed 53rd (31:39.6).
Cammie Erickson led the Montague girls with an eighth-place finish (23:32.99). Other Wildcat scorers were Grace Torsch (30th, 28:53.5), Delaney Schultz (39th, 29:48.98), Claire Genter (43rd, 30:45.9) and Ashlyn Beck (47th, 32:05.8).