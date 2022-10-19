Led by another impressive run from seniors Andre Richmond and Carter McIlroy, the Whitehall boys finished second to Fremont in the Lakes Division half of Tuesday's West Michigan Conference Mega Jamboree in Fremont. The girls also placed second behind Ludington.
The Mega Jamboree was the first of its kind for the WMC, bringing together both the Lakes and Rivers division schools for a 14-team extravaganza, though the two divisions scored the meet separately. The meet was originally scheduled for Ludington before being moved.
Richmond and McIlroy easily finished first and second respectively among Lakes runners in the boys race. Richmond's time was 17:28.6 and McIlroy's was 17:37.5, with no other runner closer than 19 seconds behind McIlroy.
Stewart Waters took 12th place for Whitehall (19:09.9), Andrew Boeringa was 17th (19:46.9) and Hunter Parsons was 21st (20:15.4).
In the girls race, Ariana Treat finished second with a time of 21:11.0, and Adalyn Britton also reached the top 10, in eighth place with a time of 22:19.3. Allison Tate (14th, 23:31.2), Corina Mitteer (16th, 24:16.5) and Madison Parmley (20th, 24:33.8) also scored for Whitehall.
Montague's boys team raced to fourth place, with Owen Fairchild's seventh-place finish leading the Wildcats. His time was 18:11.1. Clay Johnson placed 15th (19:23.5) and Alix Draves was 19th (19:50.0). Isaac Falk (41st, 22:37.5) and Hunter Beck (51st, 25:52.3) also scored for Montague.
The Wildcat girls finished fifth, with Cammie Erickson placing in the top 10. Erickson was ninth with a time of 22:25.5. Other scorers were Grace Torsch (27th, 25:52.1), Delaney Schultz (30th, 26:38.1), Claire Genter (33rd, 26:51.7) and April Howard (34th, 26:52.7).