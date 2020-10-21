BENZONIA — Each of Whitehall's teams advanced to the next round at Monday's pre-regional cross-country meet at Benzie Central. The Vikings' boys finished second in the race, and the girls took third place.
Due to MHSAA limitations on the number of runners in each race to mitigate COVID-19 spread, an extra round of postseason races was held this year. The top four teams and the top seven finishers not on one of those teams all advanced to the full regional meet, still slated for Oct. 31 at Benzie Central.
Riley Buys was the Vikes' standout performer Monday, setting a new personal best time of 16:35.0 and taking second place, less than two seconds behind Ludington's Craig Fuller. Addison Bluhm also reached the top 10, placing ninth with a time of 17:14.8. Jacob Bush and Parker Holt finished right next to each other, with Bush in 19th place (18:14.7) and Holt in 20th (18:15.0). Tyler Dickinson rounded out the scoring, finishing 26th and setting a personal best of 18:27.9. Carter McIlroy finished 0.2 seconds behind him.
Each of Whitehall's top three girls runners set new personal bests Monday. Ariana Treat led the Viking girls, coming in eighth place with a time of 19:23.7. Hayli Fagan was 19th and posed a time of 20:19.0, and Olivia Tjapkes was 25th with a time of 20:37.8. Also scoring for Whitehall were Bailey Pierson (29th, 21:04.9) and Allison Tate (31st, a personal best 21:11.6).