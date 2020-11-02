BUCKLEY — Whitehall's boys and girls cross-country teams each finished fifth at Saturday's Division 2 regional meet at Buckley, and one Viking on each squad earned a berth at this week's state meet.
Riley Buys and Ariana Treat placed highly enough in their races to be one of the seven individual qualifiers to the state meet. Buys finished 11th in the boys' race, earning a time of 16:55.3, and Treat was 14th in the girls' race with a time of 19:55.3.
Both Viking teams had close margins over the sixth-place finisher, with the boys finishing ahead of Big Rapids by five points, and the girls edging Chippewa Hills by three.
In the boys' race, Addison Bluhm, a 2019 state qualifier, was Whitehall's second finisher behind Buys, coming in 29th place with a time of 17:50.2. Carter McIlroy finished in 40th place in a time of 18:28.5, and Tyler Dickinson finished 47th in a time of 18:39.0. Jacob Bush was the Vikes' fifth scorer in a time of 18:40.0.
For the Whitehall girls, Hayli Fagan placed 25th in a time of 20:46.4. Also scoring were Olivia Tjapkes (27th, 20:52.2), Allison Tate (40th, 21:38.3), and Bailey Pierson (47th, 21:57.9)