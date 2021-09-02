SARANAC — Whitehall's teams each placed eighth at Wednesday's Saranac Invitational. There were 13 boys teams and 12 girls teams in the big-school division of the meet.
Two of Whitehall's top three finishers in the boys' race set personal bests. Andre Richmond took 13th place in his best time of 17:01.2, and Carter McIlroy placed 22nd and also ran his best time, of 17:34.5. Riley Buys took 18th and had a time of 17:26.0.
Tyler Dickinson was 72nd (19:29.9) and Avery Jura was 77th (19:48.7) to round out the Whitehall boys scoring.
The Viking girls were more closely bunched together, led by Hayli Fagan in 29th place (21:30.1). Ariana Treat was close behind, taking 32nd (21:32.9). Allison Tate finished 43rd (22:26.4) and Corina Mitteer placed 49th (22:38.4). Adalyn Britton was the Vikings' fifth scorer, in 55th (23:08.0).